OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Position Raised by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP grew its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OSI Systems by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,050,040.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,031,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,767,236.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,505. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $106.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.23. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

