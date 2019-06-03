Organto Foods (OGO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 217,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 173,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.73.

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

