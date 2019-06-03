Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 350 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $27.58 on Monday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $619.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

