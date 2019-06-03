OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

OSUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $513.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $185,003.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jack E. Jerrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $184,360. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,031 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 864.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 153,960 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

