Opus Bank (OPB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OPB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Opus Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Opus Bank stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.28. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SEI Investments Co grew its position in Opus Bank by 27.8% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 262,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 57,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Opus Bank by 20.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

