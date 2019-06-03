Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for 3.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 102,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ stock remained flat at $$58.76 on Monday. 1,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,847. Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $79.48.

