ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho set a $73.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

NYSE OKE opened at $63.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.46%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

