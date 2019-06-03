Okta (OKTA) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $113.22 on Friday. Okta has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 329,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $26,960,730.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,335.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $5,190,416.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,462 shares of company stock worth $54,573,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Okta by 524.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,003,000 after buying an additional 457,058 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

