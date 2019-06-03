ODUWA Market Capitalization Hits $193,200.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $193,200.00 and approximately $40,169.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00083622 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00014825 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008157 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00193363 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001928 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007525 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000774 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

