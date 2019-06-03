O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,103,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,759,000 after buying an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,521,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $872,323,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,178,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $603,564,000 after buying an additional 844,173 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11,078.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,222,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,193,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,471,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,034,000 after buying an additional 382,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $119.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.37 and a 1 year high of $142.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-has-1-47-million-holdings-in-universal-health-services-inc-uhs.html.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.