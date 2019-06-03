Nvwm LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

