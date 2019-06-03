Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Essentra (ESNT)

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Essentra from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Essentra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 475 ($6.21).

ESNT opened at GBX 395.80 ($5.17) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Essentra has a 1-year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.76).

In related news, insider Paul Forman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £78,600 ($102,704.82). Also, insider Jon Green sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £4,948.70 ($6,466.35).

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

