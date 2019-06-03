NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $798,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,517,845 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wedbush set a $269.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $83.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $83.51 and a one year high of $130.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($13.96). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $373,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-takes-798000-position-in-united-therapeutics-co-uthr.html.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.