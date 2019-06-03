Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 78 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 78 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOVN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a CHF 83 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 95 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 89.06.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

