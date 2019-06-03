Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.36 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $50.22 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

