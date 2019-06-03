Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Position in Hess Corp. (HES)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hess by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Hess by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 6,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $348,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 63,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $4,250,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Hess had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

