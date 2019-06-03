Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.12.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,590.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 507,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2,102.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 302,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.