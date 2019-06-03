Nordson Co. (NDSN) CEO Sells $768,360.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $768,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael F. Hilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael F. Hilton sold 4,000 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.98, for a total transaction of $551,920.00.

Shares of NDSN opened at $125.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.16 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.34 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,907,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 417.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 38,709.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 166,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 166,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 717,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,607,000 after purchasing an additional 140,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

