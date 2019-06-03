Nord/LB Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.35 ($28.31).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €24.48 ($28.47) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a one year high of €34.60 ($40.23). The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

