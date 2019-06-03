NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,167,047.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,032 shares of company stock valued at $100,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 170,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,769 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 130,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,430. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 70.19% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

