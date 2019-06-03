NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.
NEWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,167,047.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,032 shares of company stock valued at $100,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,430. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 70.19% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.
About NEWTEK Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.