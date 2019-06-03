New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 906,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 77,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.12. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Saltzman purchased 14,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $236,138.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,857.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Nomura started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

