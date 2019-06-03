Neogen (NEOG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neogen has underperformed its industry over the past six months. The company’s Animal Safety segment is currently displaying poor performance. Chaotic economic conditions in the production animal market, the U.S.-China trade war along with lower sales to animal protein market distributor partners are hampering growth. Moreover, negative currency movement continue to be a concern. Neogen’s strength in international business and solid performance by the core Food Safety and genomic product lines resulted in year-over-year revenue growth in the last-reported quarter. Per management, the company witnessed revenue growth in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China and India along with other geographies in the quarter under review. We are also upbeat about Neogen’s recent launch of coconut food allergen test kits.”

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEOG. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 61,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,130. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.55 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $563,133.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $468,844.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,845.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,055. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neogen (NEOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.