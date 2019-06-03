Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKTR. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NKTR stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,062. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.80.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.65% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,767 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $118,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 100,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,600. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 209,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. Kresge Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,014,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 52,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

