Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Holdings Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,207 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Navigant Consulting were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCI shares. TheStreet cut Navigant Consulting from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Navigant Consulting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Navigant Consulting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE NCI opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $865.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $186.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

