National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 44.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,040,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $97.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National Presto Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.32.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.85 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.25%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

