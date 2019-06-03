National Grid (NGG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NGG. Barclays initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised National Grid from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

National Grid stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. National Grid has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $2.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Grid by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

