National Bank of Canada (NA) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NA. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NA stock opened at C$60.71 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$54.37 and a 1 year high of C$65.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Lavigne sold 32,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.25, for a total value of C$2,027,901.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,694.15.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

