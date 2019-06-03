Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.15.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $2,003,618.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,097.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Wittman sold 13,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,193,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,566 shares of company stock worth $3,373,370. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

