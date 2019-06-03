Mylan NV (MYL) Holdings Cut by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYL. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mylan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,720,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Mylan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 99,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mylan by 66.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mylan by 19.5% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYL shares. Argus lowered their target price on Mylan to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mylan to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

