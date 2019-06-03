Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Receives $84.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Murphy USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE MUSA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 300,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,177. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $93,321.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming sold 13,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,120,786.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $9,363,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after buying an additional 468,295 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,468,000 after buying an additional 321,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.