Morguard Real Estate Inv. (MRT.UN) Director Sells C$12,160.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total transaction of C$12,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at C$431,680.

Timothy James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Timothy James Walker sold 1,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$12,410.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.94. 30,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,005. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$12.93 and a 1-year high of C$16.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/morguard-real-estate-inv-mrt-un-director-sells-c12160-00-in-stock.html.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.