Morguard Real Estate Inv. (MRT.UN) Director Sells C$12,160.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total transaction of C$12,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at C$431,680.
Timothy James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Timothy James Walker sold 1,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$12,410.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.94. 30,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,005. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$12.93 and a 1-year high of C$16.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
