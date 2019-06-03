Morgan Stanley Trims Apple (AAPL) Target Price to $231.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $231.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.35.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $820.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $29,300,960 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Apple by 505.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.