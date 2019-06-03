Mongodb (MDB) Trading Down 7%

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $129.60 and last traded at $130.56. Approximately 1,646,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,396,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.34.
MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -75.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other Mongodb news, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $950,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $284,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,225 shares of company stock worth $23,366,920. 25.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.
About Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
