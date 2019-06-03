Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,924 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $88,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,236,728.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

