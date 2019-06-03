Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,263 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Mondelez International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 116,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,236,728.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-shares-sold-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.