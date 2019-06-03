MML Investors Services LLC Buys 110,798 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 654,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,798 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $56,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,382,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,544,000 after buying an additional 18,450,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,448,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,969,000 after buying an additional 130,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,205,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,104,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,233,000 after buying an additional 58,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,296,000 after buying an additional 133,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,018. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $89.47.

