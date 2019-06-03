Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.11 ($2.21) and last traded at A$3.11 ($2.20), with a volume of 9553720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.11 ($2.20).

The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

In related news, insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz sold 321,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.93), for a total transaction of A$875,847.44 ($621,168.40).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mirvac Group (MGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.11” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/mirvac-group-mgr-sets-new-1-year-high-at-3-11.html.

Mirvac is a leading, diversified Australian property group, with an integrated development and asset management capability. We have 45 years of experience in the property industry and an unmatched reputation for delivering superior products and services across our businesses. Principally located in Australia's four key cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Mirvac owns and manages assets across the office, retail and industrial sectors, with over $17 billion of assets currently under management.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.