Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Microvision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Microvision reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvision will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microvision.

Get Microvision alerts:

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 445.01% and a negative net margin of 163.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.55. Microvision has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvision in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Microvision in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microvision by 32.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Microvision by 68.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microvision by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microvision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.