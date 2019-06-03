Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) Receives GBX 1,812.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,812.33 ($23.68).

MCRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Micro Focus International to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Micro Focus International to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,235 ($16.14) to GBX 1,469 ($19.20) in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Kevin Loosemore sold 446,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($26.23), for a total value of £8,952,143.22 ($11,697,560.72).

LON MCRO opened at GBX 1,893.40 ($24.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 1,363.91 ($17.82) and a one year high of GBX 2,512.05 ($32.82).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 335.86 ($4.39) per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $45.22. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

