Metso Oyj (MXCYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MXCYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

MXCYY stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. Metso Oyj has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $949.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Metso Oyj will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Metso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

