MediBloc [MED] Price Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [MED] has a market cap of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,502.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.02 or 0.03091617 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.84 or 0.05055862 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.01320256 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01099599 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00112283 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.01013193 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00338016 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Nano (NANO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019952 BTC.
About MediBloc [MED]
Buying and Selling MediBloc [MED]
MediBloc [MED] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
