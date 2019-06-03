MediBloc [MED] Price Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [MED] has a market cap of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,502.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.02 or 0.03091617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.84 or 0.05055862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.01320256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01099599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00112283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.01013193 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00338016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019952 BTC.

About MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [MED] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

