Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.17.

MCFT stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 73.69%. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 106.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

