Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,044 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBTB. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $192,332.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

