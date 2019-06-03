Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 1,824 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.19. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Fier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $121,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,543. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/mason-street-advisors-llc-buys-1824-shares-of-momenta-pharmaceuticals-inc-mnta.html.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.