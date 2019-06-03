Markston International LLC Sells 7,875 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Markston International LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,198,164,000 after buying an additional 340,661 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

In related news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $12,128,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,132,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $6,533,685.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $84.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $99.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

