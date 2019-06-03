Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Insider Purchases £49,500 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) insider Humphrey Singer acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($64,680.52).

LON MKS opened at GBX 225.20 ($2.94) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 218.80 ($2.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.57 ($3.93). The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKS. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective (down previously from GBX 295 ($3.85)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 232 ($3.03) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.17 ($3.40).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

