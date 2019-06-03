Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Insider Purchases £49,500 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) insider Humphrey Singer acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($64,680.52).
LON MKS opened at GBX 225.20 ($2.94) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 218.80 ($2.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.57 ($3.93). The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.
