Markel Co. (MKL) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $82,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 52.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,135,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nora N. Crouch sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.27, for a total value of $49,263.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,456.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 400 shares of company stock worth $398,556 and sold 1,213 shares worth $1,217,906. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

MKL traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,061.71. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.83. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,228.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $9.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

