MannKind (MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.16. MannKind shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2773494 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNKD. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The stock has a market cap of $217.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of MannKind by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

