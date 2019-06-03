MannKind (MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.16. MannKind shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2773494 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNKD. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
The stock has a market cap of $217.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of MannKind by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.
Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.