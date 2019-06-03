Maker (MKR) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Maker has a market cap of $712.68 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be bought for about $712.68 or 0.08326499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, OKEx, DDEX and Bibox. During the last week, Maker has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037073 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001648 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000585 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, OKEx, BitMart, Gate.io, OasisDEX, CoinMex, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Switcheo Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.