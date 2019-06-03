Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Stake in General Electric (GE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in General Electric by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

GE opened at $9.44 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,709,756 shares of company stock worth $45,535,810 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

